'Shrek' Is Getting Rebooted With a 'Fresh' Story Line for the Next Generation

It looks like we might see a new Shrek movie soon. Chris Meledandri, the man behind Despicable Me, is reportedly overseeing the reboot of both Shrek and Puss in Boots, Variety reports.

Rather than simple reboots of the older films, Meledandri is reportedly looking for “fresh story lines” for the characters that will offer an introduction to the characters for a new generation of viewers while still being enjoyable for those already familiar with the two iconic characters. Meledandri has also said he hopes to get the original casts of the films back together for the reboots, specifically Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas, who delivered vocal performances that helped boost the popularity of the original films.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” he told Variety.

Comcast, Universal Pictures’ parent company, purchased Dreamworks Entertainment, the studio behind Shrek in 2016 for $3.8 billion. Universal also co-owns Meledandri’s Illumination Entertainment.