HBO Rallies Stars From ‘Westworld,’ ‘Silicon Valley,’ and More to ‘Rock the Vote’

Today is the big day. The one we have been waiting for longer than a year now. No, it’s not the season premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, but HBO does have something else special planned for Election Day 2018.

HBO is partnering with Rock the Vote, the nonprofit dedicated to encouraging younger voters to vote through pop culture, with the debut of a new short video encouraging viewers to do just that: get out and vote.

Among the stars in the video are Sarah Jessica Parker of both Sex and the City and Divorce, Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji, Westworld‘s Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch, Lena Dunham of Girls and recent fall debut Camping, and George R.R. Martin, the mastermind behind Game of Thrones and its upcoming prequel series in 2020.

The video follows a silent production that HBO released via social channels on National Voter Registration Day (the fourth Tuesday of every September) promoting voter registration nationwide.

HBO also said Tuesday that its CEO Richard Plelper is encouraging his employees to take the time to vote on Tuesday.