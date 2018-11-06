As most of us know, today is Election Day. But in case there are not enough reminders of that fact and the importance of voting, Google is adding a message of its own in the form of a Google Doodle for the 2018 midterm elections.

Tuesday’s Google Doodle is a simple one. Instead of its typically ornate Doodles, such as the addictive multiplayer interactive game Google launched on Halloween this year, this one simply reads “Go Vote” in Google colors and font.

If users click on the Doodle, it will provide additional information about voting and the voting process. Users can find their polling place and voting hours for this year’s midterms by typing in the address where they’re registered. The Google Doodle also has information in English and Spanish about how to vote, including what to bring to the polls, voter eligibility, and a link to a tool that allows users find out whether they’re registered to vote.

For those of you who haven’t yet registered to vote, all is not lost in a handful of states that allow same-day registration. Check the list here. Midterm elections results won’t start coming in until the first polls close at 6 p.m. ET, but there are a number of ways you can stay abreast—with or without cable.