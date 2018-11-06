Election Day, Most Powerful Women International, Justin Trudeau: Broadsheet November 6

• Today’s the day. For many of us in the U.S., the last two years have been building up to today: the 2018 midterm elections.

As you head off to your polling place (right? Please vote everybody!), and later, as we watch the results come in, here’s a Big Picture perspective to consider:

According to this Wall Street Journal story, today’s election really comes down to a face-off between President Donald Trump and the women of the Democratic party—both candidates and voters. To provide a window into just how literal that fight has become, the WSJ notes: “To take back control of the House, one of the places Democrats are looking is Virginia, where they think they have a chance at seizing four seats currently held by Republicans. In each of those four races, the Democratic candidate is a woman.” Indeed, given the record numbers of women running this year—and the number of too-tight-to-call races—there’s probably only one thing we know for sure about the outcome of today’s vote, says the Journal: “the share of women making the nation’s decisions in Congress will go up.”

We have more on those ultra-close races below, but here are three contests that stand out for me: the Georgia governor’s race between Stacey Abrams (D) and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (Abrams would be come the first black woman governor in the U.S.), the Arizona Senate contest between Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema and GOP Rep. Martha McSally to replace Jeff Flake, and Missouri, where Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) is attempting to defend her seat against Republican Josh Hawley. (If you’re looking for a list of key races to watch nationally, this is good rundown.)

I admit—it’s strange to be abroad when so much is unfolding in the U.S., but we had a great afternoon at Fortune’s MPW International Summit in Montreal yesterday, with more to come today (Read on for highlights from Day 1).

The evening concluded with an interview with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who talked about everything from immigration, to his country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, to how his leadership style differs from that of his father, Pierre Trudeau, who served as PM for 15 years. He also brought up pay equity—his government introduced federal pay-equity legislation this week—and made a point to praise Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, who led the nation’s recent and very tricky negotiations with the United States over NAFTA. As he told the Summit crowd: “If you have the absolute toughest job—a live or die situation that you need to get done the right way—give it to the best woman you know.”

Not bad words to have ringing in your ears as we head into Election Day…