4 Duncan Hines Cake Mixes Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Four types of Duncan Hines cake mix are being recalled after they were found to contain a possible salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Conagra Brands elected to voluntarily recall the popular mix as the investigation into five illnesses continues. The FDA noted that there has not been a definitive link between the cake mix and the outbreak at this time.

Certain boxes of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake, Yellow Cake, Butter Golden Cake, and Confetti Cakes were affected by the recall. Here’s what to look for if you have a box on your shelf.

Duncan Hines Classic White Cake mix with best if used by dates of March 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 13, 2019 and the UPC code 644209307500.

Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake mix with best if used by dates of March 9, 10, 12, and 13, 2019 and the UPC code 644209307494.

Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake mix with best if used by dates of March 7, 8, and 9, 2019 and the UPC code 644209307593.

Duncan Hines Classic Confetti Cake mix with best if used by dates of March 12, and 13, 2019 and the UPC code 644209414550.

Consumers are advised not to consume the mix and return it to where they bought it.

“Several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked,” the FDA said. “Consumers are reminded not to consume any raw batter.”

Salmonella has been a source of several food recalls this year. Kroger has recalled 300,000 pounds of ready to eat chicken and beef patties and 6.5 million pounds of ground beef were recalled earlier this month.