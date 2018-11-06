Brainstorm Health: Health Care and the Midterms, Dupixent Boost, Bill Gates' Toilet Talk

Happy Tuesday, readers.

Today’s midterm elections in the U.S. are, understandably, dominating the news cycle. And health care is on the ballot in ways small and large across the nation (and a definitive issue for voters this year, according to multiple polls).

Perhaps the most obvious way that the election results could shift the health care policy landscape rests on the balance of Congressional power itself. The Trump administration and the GOP-controlled Congress has been hacking and slashing away at the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka Obamacare, through both legislative and regulatory means. The ACA’s individual mandate has been nixed—but the law itself still stands, if hobbled. If Republicans hold on to the House and Senate, a full-on Obamacare repeal becomes significantly more likely.

Democrats, for their part, have made health care a front-and-center issue. The reason? The prospect of disappearing protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions (ensured by the ACA) has put GOP lawmakers on the defensive and forced many candidates and President Trump himself to insist any upending of Obamacare will preserve those protections.

And then there’s Medicaid expansion—another key element of Obamacare that significantly expands public health coverage for some of the country’s poorest working families. This is a state-by-state issue, and it’s one that’s transcended traditional partisan bounds. Just 17 states have yet to expand Medicaid; Idaho, Nebraska, and Utah could dwindle that figure via popular referenda tonight. And Florida, which is hosting one of the most hotly-contested gubernatorial races in the nation, may inch toward expansion if Democrat Andrew Gillum pulls out a victory. Florida and Texas are the largest remaining states to not expand Medicaid.

Even beyond those hot button issues, a number of states are considering important health care-related ballot initiatives. California voters are fielding a controversial proposal to cap dialysis company profits—one that medical giants like DaVita have poured millions into defeating because of the devastating effect it could have on the firm’s bottom line. Elsewhere, Big Soda is trying its hardest to make sure locales in Washington and Oregon aren’t allowed to implement sugary beverage taxes.

We’ll make sure to update you on how it all shakes out once the votes are tallied and the smoke has cleared.

