Under Armour Will No Longer Allow Employees to Expense Visits to Strip Clubs, Report Says

Sports-apparel giant Under Armour recently told employees that they could no longer expense visits to strip clubs on their corporate credit cards, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The company notified employees of the change in an email, said the Journal, ending a longstanding practice of executives and others at the company taking athletes and co-workers to strip clubs after corporate and sporting events. The practice was one that many female employees found to be demeaning.

“Our teammates deserve to work in a respectful and empowering environment. We believe that there is systemic inequality in the global workplace and we will embrace this moment to accelerate the ongoing meaningful cultural transformation that is already under way at Under Armour,” CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement to the Journal. “We can and will do better.”

Plank founded Under Armour in 1995 and has since grown the company into a workforce of 14,000 employees with nearly $5 billion in revenue last year.

As the #MeToo movement has gained momentum, many companies have been reevaluating or jettisoning policies that can lead to workplaces hostile to female employees. A survey last year found that half of working women in the U.S. say they’ve been subjected to unwanted sexual advances or harassment on the job.

Last week, thousands of Google employees staged a walkout to protest the company’s treatment of sexual-harassment allegations.