Spice Girls to Reunite for U.K. Tour

After teasing fans with a reunion for years, the Spice Girls are finally returning to the stage.

The iconic 1990s pop group announced plans for a reunion tour on Monday morning. It will be their first time performing together in a decade, but one member won’t be joining the show.

Victoria (“Posh Spice”) Beckham is sitting out the tour, which will feature Melanie (“Scary Spice”) Brown, Emma (“Baby Spice”) Bunton, Geri (“Ginger Spice”) Halliwell-Horner and Melanie (“Sporty Spice”) Chisholm. The quartet will play six stadiums throughout the U.K. in June 2019. Tickets will go on sale Saturday Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. local time.

The Spice Girls have been actively toying with fans’ emotions since March, when they announced an animated superhero-themed movie, featuring the likenesses of all five members of the group. Each performer also voiced their character.

The tour seemed less likely at the time, with Beckham especially showing reluctance. “It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great,’” Beckham said on British chat show This Morning last year.

Fans told the group what they wanted, though—what they really, really wanted—and the remaining Spice Girls decided to go ahead with plans.

The Spice Girls are music royalty in the U.K. Their signature song “Wannabe” hit No. 1 in 22 countries. They’re the top-selling female group of all time, selling 85 million records worldwide. A 2007-2008 tour saw the group taking in nearly $34 million for a series of shows at the O2 Arena in London.

Touring is one of the few remaining ways for music artists to truly make money in the post-Spotify world. Many acts, such as Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Aerosmith, are opting for Las Vegas, where paydays can hit $1 million per show.

Other past supergroups have seen big paydays for getting the band back together. In 2017, Guns ‘n’ Roses grossed $292.5 million for its tour and the Rolling Stones, who have been regularly touring for years, grossed $120 million.