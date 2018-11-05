raceAhead: It's Time To Vote

I live (now, part-time) in the same Harlem, USA neighborhood where I grew up. One of the fun parts of moving back here over a decade ago, I thought, was going to be voting in the same ancient school gym where my parents voted when I was a child.

Until recently, that polling place used the exact “technology” they did in the 1960’s and ‘70s. It was a huge machine that looked more like a carnival photo booth, you stepped in, pulled a huge lever and a curtain shut behind you. Then, my mother would pick me up and let me flip literal switches that were set next to the candidate names. It felt a little like operating a dashboard in a tank.

I grew up during the Civil Rights era. Discussions of racism, voting rights, and justice denied were our dinnertime conversation, in our classrooms, on the evening news. It imprinted on my young psyche. Stepping into the machine was like stepping into a big and dangerous world.

The first voting day after I moved back to my neighborhood, I went to that old school gym out of nostalgia and ancient habit. It was only then that I discovered that no, my actual polling place was several blocks over. By the time I found out, I was late to cover a magazine assignment and out of luck. As my face crumbled in shame, several black women, clearly the power-aunties of the polling place, surrounded me. They explained how provisional ballots worked; one grabbed my arms and pulled me close. “Young lady, your vote will be counted today.” Then, she handed me a tissue.

I think about those women a lot around election time. They were there, doing the work they’d clearly done for years, standing shoulder to shoulder with all the now-elders who had made sure that not only was I able to vote, but that I also had access to the type of education that could land me a job that kept me distracted enough to make that rookie mistake.

But not everyone made it to a ripe old age.

Reverend George Lee of Belzoni, Mississippi was gunned down by three men in May, 1955 for preaching about registering to vote from the pulpit. Voting rights activist Lamar Smith was gunned down on the steps of the Brookhaven, Mississippi courthouse. James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Mickey Schwerner, were harassed, kidnapped, and assassinated for their work in Mississippi on voting registration and civil rights in 1964. In 1961, cotton-farmer and tireless NAACP volunteer Herbert Lee was murdered by a state legislator to stop his voter registration work. There are oh, so many more.

Those ghosts were in the room when I redeemed myself by filling out my provisional ballot. And they whisper in our ears when we pester young people to register and get themselves out to vote.

There is so much more work to do tomorrow—from getting people to the polls, fighting fresh voter suppression efforts, and combating hate speech online and on the trail. (Even Oprah, the campaign volunteer, isn’t immune from racist robo-calls.) And that work will be necessary in future elections and beyond.

It makes me feel very American to vote, particularly when I think about our disturbing legacy of voter intimidation, specifically toward people of color. For one thing, the history is very real and its erasure must stop. But it’s also personal. I deeply admire anyone who has worked toward a more inclusive voting system, because I know what it cost them.

I also know that in some type of way, they did it for me. Whenever I vote, I think about the elder-aunties of Amsterdam Avenue, the countless Southern (and Northern) cousins who gave their lives, and the next generation of voting rights activists who are fighting new fights every day. I am always grateful for them, and I pray they would think that their investment in me has paid off.