Fortnite to Offer Football Jersey Skins in Deal Between NFL, Epic Games

NFL fans who fire up a couple rounds of Fortnite: Battle Royale during halftime of Monday Night Football will be able to wear their favorite team’s colors next week—virtually, at least.

In a deal between the NFL and Epic Games, the creators of the popular online video game, gamers will be able to purchase and customize NFL team outfits, or “skins,” in Fortnite‘s Battle Royale Item Shop.

In Fortnite, players can spend money to purchase V-bucks that they can then take to the virtual store, which will also offer football-themed emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and referee outfits.

Starting Friday, players will be able to purchase up to eight uniforms from 32 NFL teams and then customize the jersey with their own number, ranging from 1 to 99.

This is the first time Epic has partnered to create player outfits for Fortnite. The move speaks to the overlapping fan base between Fortnite and the NFL, according to a press release announcing the deal.

“We see the popularity of Fortnite every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about this game,” NFL spokesman Brian Rolapp said in a press release.

A spokesman for Epic Games declined to release any details about the deal, including how long ability to download the skins will last, how much the NFL jerseys will cost, and how revenue will be split. ESPN reports that the cost of each jersey is equivalent to about $15 in real money.

Fortnite, released in September 2017, is free to play on all gaming platforms and remains the most popular game on live-streaming platform Twitch. Earlier this year, the game crossed the 1 billion dollars in revenue mark, and, during corporate earning calls, surpassed bitcoin as a favorite buzzword for corporate executives discussing financial performance.