Costco's Black Friday 2018 Ad Arrives With These 5 Outstanding Tech Deals

Costco is planning some big things for Black Friday.

The club retailer has announced a slew of deals on its website over the weekend in the run-up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. And with a little help from BestBlackFriday, a website that publishes retailer Black Friday ad scans, we’ve also been given a glimpse at what we can expect both online and in Costco clubs when Black Friday kicks off on November 23.

Of course, Costco sells all types of products, and the company’s ad scan suggests it’ll have deals on a variety of products. But if you’re looking for some good deals on technology products, here’s a rundown of some of Costco’s best offers for Black Friday 2018:

A $250 iPad, Anyone?

It’s not every day that you can buy a low-priced iPad. But Costco’s Black Friday ad scan suggests the company will be selling the 9.7-inch iPad for $250, a $70 savings on its regular retail price of $320. The offer is available only on the 32GB model and will be available in gold, silver, or space gray.

Big Savings on a Dell Notebook

Dell’s XPS 13 is a popular—and powerful—laptop. And to celebrate Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Costco is knocking $500 of its regular retail price of $2,000. The computer, which you’ll be able to buy for $1,500, comes with a 13-inch 4K screen, runs on the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and offers 16GB of memory. You can store content on its 1TB solid-state drive.

Save Big on the Xbox One X

If you want to do a little gaming over the holidays, Costco is offering a Microsoft Xbox One X bundle for $70 off. The bundle includes an Xbox One X and controller, as well as a digital copy of Forza Horizon 4 and a three-month game pass to Xbox Live.

$200 Off LG’s Gaming Monitor

LG’s 32-inch quad-HD gaming monitor will be heavily discounted over the Black Friday holiday, as well. Costco said that it’ll sell the monitor, which offers a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution, for $400, a $200 savings on its regular retail price.

Boost Home Security With Arlo

Costco will be selling an Arlo Pro Smart Home Wireless Security Camera for $300 over the holiday weekend, a $170 savings on its regular retail price. The bundle includes three Arlo smart cameras, an extra battery, and an outdoor mount.