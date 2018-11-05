Brainstorm Health: FDA Opioid Approval, Daylight Saving and Hospitals, Peer Review

Happy Monday, readers. I hope you enjoyed your weekend.

While looking out your home or office window this afternoon, did you notice that the darkness seemed to set in disturbingly early? Ok, so, par for the course as we inch toward winter and the nights get longer and colder. But part of this is very much due to human design—and a quirky little thing called Daylight Saving Time (DST).

The clocks went back one hour in (almost all) U.S. counties and states at 2 A.M. on Sunday, marking the “fall back” that signals the end of Daylight Saving. And, as a report from Kaiser Health News highlights, that brings with it a whole bunch of technical headaches for hospital systems and their electronic record keeping systems.

Modern medical innovations include the ability to transform human immune cells into cancer-destroying mercenaries. And yet, a one-hour shifting of clocks can force hospitals to temporarily switch from ostensibly newfangled (and expensive) electronic health records to old-fashioned paperwork. In fact, popularly used systems like Epic Systems’ software “can delete records or require cumbersome workarounds when clocks are set back for an hour,” according to KHN. (Epic, for its part, told the publication that, “Daylight savings time is inherently nuanced for healthcare organizations, which is why we work closely with customers to provide guidance on how to most effectively use their system to care for their patients during this time period.”)

One hour may not seem like a whole lot of time. But it can make a big difference when it comes to keeping tabs on patients’ vitals or whether or not they need scheduled medication.

