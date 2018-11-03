2 Dead After Wall Collapses at Amazon Distribution Center

Two people were found dead under debris after a wall collapsed at an Amazon distribution center in Baltimore Friday night.

The first person was found Friday night and was then taken to the hospital. However, one employee was not accounted for, according to local news radio station WBAL. It was not initially clear whether the person did not show up for work or possibly left before the incident. Search crews worked hours that night and later found the unaccounted for person under rubble before they were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead Saturday morning. No other injuries were reported.

A storm rolled through the area bringing down the 50-foot wall and forcing those in the building to evacuate, according to NBC News.

Amazon senior vice president of operations Dave Clark released a statement, reported by WBAL, stating, “Last night, severe weather impacted one of our facilities in Baltimore City resulting in two fatalities. First-responders remain onsite assessing the damage. The safety of our employees and contractors is our top priority and at this time the building remains closed. We are incredibly thankful for the quick response from emergency services. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families impacted by Friday evening’s tragic event.”

Brandon McBride, an Amazon employee who was working in the building told NBC News the scene was chaotic and frightening with packages left in the rain.

“It just sounded like bombs were dropping everywhere,” McBride said. “There was stuff falling everywhere, you could see the walls were caving in.”