Amazon has held “advanced discussions” about the possibility of placing its second headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia, the Washington Post reported citing people familiar.

The newspaper reported the talks included “how quickly the company would move employees there, which buildings it would occupy and how an announcement about the move would be made to the public.”

The discussions were more detailed than those the company has had regarding other locations in Northern Virginia and some other cities nationally. At stake: the online retail giant’s second North American headquarters and 50,000 jobs.

Spokesmen for Amazon declined to comment to the newspaper, as did Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol.