Term Sheet -- Friday, November 2

Robots and pizza are what’s at the heart of SoftBank’s latest investment.

Zume, the pizza-delivery and food-logistics startup, raised $375 million in funding from Softbank, according to The Wall Street Journal. Softbank is reportedly expected to invest another $375 million in the company through a second tranche in the future. The deal would value Zume at approximately $2.25 billion, which is a big leap from from the $170 million it is valued at today.

Zume launched in 2015 as a company that uses robotics, AI, and automation to serve freshly-prepared foods. The startup owns a patent for delivery trucks that can cook food while in transit to customers. Although it began with pizza, Zume has recently broadened its vision to meal delivery as a whole by licensing its technology to restaurants looking to deploy food trucks.

So what is Softbank doing in this space? You might remember the tech behemoth led the $535 million funding round of restaurant delivery app DoorDash earlier this year. It has also backed UberEats through its investment in Uber.

Meal delivery is definitely an area of interest for the Vision Fund. Now, we eagerly await to see what Zume does with this avalanche of capital. It can’t just be spent on pizza, can it?

BLOOD MONEY: As I’ve noted before, Softbank finds itself in an awkward position because it publicly touted the fact that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) contributed nearly half of the money for SoftBank’s $93 billion tech-focused investment fund.

The PIF’s money doesn’t stop there — it trickles down and ends up in the hands of founders that SoftBank has chosen to back. They include U.S.-based companies Uber, WeWork, and Slack.

Bloomberg recently explained that not only are those commitments now in question, but SoftBank could face “a revolt in Silicon Valley if entrepreneurs begin to think taking its cash is akin to blood money.” Although there hasn’t been a revolt yet, it’s certainly prompted founders to wonder whether their own investors have taken money from bad actors.

Erin Griffith, former Term Sheet author who is now at The New York Times, wrote a piece on exactly that — how some startup founders are asking their investors whether they have financial connections to a foreign government with a poor human rights record.

From her story:

The efforts and calls for action are nascent. Luis von Ahn, chief executive of a language-learning app, Duolingo, said he had recently taken a closer look at the more than $100 million his company had raised from investors, including Union Square Venture and Kleiner Perkins. He does not believe any of it came from Saudi Arabia, he said, but he added that he could not be sure, given the complex, opaque network of investment vehicles that back venture capital funds.

Mr. von Ahn said the information was more useful for evaluating potential future investments than reassessing past ones, and that he planned to raise the question with potential investors if Duolingo sought more investment.

“There are all kinds of places I personally wouldn’t want to have money from,” he said.

It’s disconcerting to think, “Hold on. Am I making money for a repressive government?” I’d love to hear from you if you’re a founder — have you ever asked your investors who their LPs are? And if you’re an investor — are you fielding questions from founders who want more transparency?