Google Walkout, Heather Nauert UN, Drybar Squeeze: Broadsheet November 2

• Walk it like you talk it. Google executives must be getting pretty used to being called on the carpet by their employees. There was outrage over former Googler James Damore and his infamous anti-diversity memo, employee protests over the company’s work with the Pentagon and its development of a censored search engine for China, and now the global walkout in response to how Google has handled sexual harassment allegations against top brass.

The photos from yesterday’s protest show that the walkout blossomed into something far larger than the 200 or 300 people originally expected. And the employees backed up the show of force with a list of five specific demands:

End forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination A commitment to end pay and opportunity inequality A publicly disclosed sexual harassment transparency report A clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct safely and anonymously Promote the chief diversity officer to answer directly to the CEO and make recommendations directly to the Board of Directors. In addition, appoint an employee representative to the board.

Speaking at a New York Times conference yesterday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made another apology to employees, adding that he knows words are not enough: “We need to follow up with actions.” He did not respond directly to the employee demands.

Like it or not, the tech giant is clearly emerging as a crucible where some of the biggest and thorniest issues in the business world—workplace sexual harassment, corporate transparency, and companies’ responsibility to take a moral stand—are being hashed out on a very large, very public stage.

Even at a company like Google, with it’s famous “Don’t be evil” motto, it takes courage to publicly criticize your employer. I hope that courage will be rewarded with what Pichai admitted is required—actions.