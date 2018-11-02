China Progress, China Charges, Apple Breakdown: CEO Daily for November 2, 2018

It’s Friday, so time for some feedback.

EK, a self-described data geek, read the PwC report on R&D spending I cited yesterday with great care, and took issue with the authors’ conclusion that there is “no statistically significant relationship between how much you spend on R&D and how well you perform.” He noted that six out of ten companies on PwC’s top R&D spenders list—Amazon, Alphabet, Samsung, Intel, Microsoft and Apple—were also on its top innovators list.

PWC’s Barry Jaruzelski responded to EK: “You make a fair observation on the degree of overlap in the most recent year of the most innovative companies and the top 10 R&D spenders. I would note that this is a recent development and was not the case in earlier years of the study, and this divergence in performance has been present in all nine years that we have performed this comparison.”

BW took some exception to my description of Paul Volcker as one of the “Great Men” in history. He cites Bill Greider’s epic book Secrets of the Temple, which argues Volcker’s hard money policy is what shipped America’s industrial might overseas and hammered the middle class. I’ve read the book, but disagree with the analysis. Inflation was destroying the American economy—and the middle class—and Volcker’s victory set the stage for an extraordinary period of growth.

But I’m more sympathetic with JK, who objected to my “Great Men” reference. “Maybe we can’t find the leaders we need because we are looking for Great Men and ignoring half the population… food for thought!”

Point taken, JK; I will henceforth call it the Great People theory of history.

