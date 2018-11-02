Alec Baldwin Arrested for Assault After Fight Over New York City Parking Spot, Report Says

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday in New York City after police say he punched a man during a fight over a parking spot, USA Today reported.

Baldwin, who started hosting a talk show on ABC last month, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after the incident. The actor and talk show host allegedly punched a man who had parked in a space Baldwin wanted, the NYPD told the paper.

Baldwin reportedly lives near where the altercation occurred, on 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Police said that the victim was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Baldwin, who did not speak to reporters, was given a ticket for the altercation, according to the news source.

The 60-year-old actor has won three Emmys and three Golden Globes for his work on TV shows 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. On SNL, Baldwin has gained recent notoriety for his impersonation of President Donald Trump. The appearances followed Trump-related controversies. which has led to backlash from the president. Baldwin earns $1,400 for each SNL appearance.

Both Baldwin’s publicist and ABC declined to comment as well, except to say that The Alec Baldwin Show will air as scheduled.