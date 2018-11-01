WeWork is cutting back on the amount of free beer if offers its members at WeWork NYC locations, possibly as a way to curb inappropriate office behavior.

Previously, WeWork NYC offered all its members unlimited beers. Now, WeWork office dwellers will be limited to four 12-oz. beers daily, CNN reports. In order to get the beer, members will have to swipe their building key card on the kegerator. When their daily limit is met, they’ll no longer be able to pour any more.

Tap access will also be limited. WeWork spaces will only allow beer to be poured between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. For now, the restricted access is being done on a trial basis in New York City. After 30 to 90 days, the company will evaluate whether to continue the restrictions and whether it would like to add tap controls to kegerators at other locations as well.

“WeWork has been working on piloting an innovative, software-driven mechanism to help manage the provision of alcohol in our spaces for some time. In addition to the supervision already provided by our Community Management team, mechanized tap controls will enhance this amenity we provide to our members,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month a former WeWork employee said she was sexually assaulted at two WeWork company events and ultimately fired for reporting the assault. In both instances, the male employee in question claimed to be “too drunk” to remember the incident.

Headquartered in New York City, WeWork currently operates 287 different offices in 77 cities around the globe.