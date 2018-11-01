Toyota and Subaru Recall More Than 400,000 Vehicles Over Engine Issue

Automakers Subaru and Toyota Motor Corp. are recalling more than 400,000 vehicles because of a valve spring problem that could stall engines and heighten the risk of accidents.

Subaru models including the Forester, Impreza, and BRZ, manufactured between January 2012 and September 2013, are included in the recall. Also included are the Subaru-manufactured Toyota 86 sports cars, called the Scion FR-S during the years included in the recall, according to Newsweek.

Valve springs keep engine valves closed during the fuel combustion process. Subaru has said repairs on the valves could take over 12 hours per vehicle.

On Thursday, Toyota issued an entirely separate recall on its Scion xA vehicles. The company is recalling about 17,000 Scion xA vehicles made between 2004 and 2006 due to an issue with the airbag and its electrical system. An electrical shortage could either deactivate or deploy the airbag system. To avoid any airbag-related issues or accidents, owners of the recalled vehicles are encouraged to contact a Toyota dealer, where they can have the airbag replaced free of charge.

Individuals believed to be impacted by these recalls should begin receiving additional information in the mail starting in December.

In October, Toyota recalled nearly three million Prius hybrids because of a possible software glitch that could cause a crash. It is one of the largest recalls ever for Toyota, aside from the Takata Corp. airbag recalls that have impacted numerous major automakers and millions of vehicles worldwide.