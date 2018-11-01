Term Sheet -- Thursday, November 1

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

This week’s theme has been “crypto funding secured.”

On Monday, Israeli blockchain startup StarkWare raised $30 million in Series A funding. On Tuesday, Coinbase, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., raised $300 million in Series E funding at a $8 billion valuation. Today, we’ve got news from the world of CryptoKitties.

As you might already know, CryptoKitties is a blockchain-based game that lets users create and breed virtual cats. The game’s parent company Dapper Labs announced today that it raised $15 million in funding from a star-studded list of investors. They include Venrock, Samsung Next, and GV. The fresh infusion of capital brings the company’s total funding to approximately $27.9 million.

How is it that something as silly as cats on the blockchain can raise tens of millions of dollars? My colleague Lucinda Shen reports:

While the game has grown famous for the trading and breeding of digital cats (one cat sold for as much as $140,000), Dapper plans to include more functions. Enterprising fans for example have built ways to race and battle using the cartoon felines.

“Games are the way you understand how to use new tools,” said Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, who pointed to early games that helped users familiarize themselves with Microsoft computers. “Solitaire taught drag-and-click. Minesweeper taught right click on a mouse. The original version of Hearts taught networking.”

As Initialized Capital’s Alexis Ohanian told Term Sheet back in May, “[CryptoKitties] is easy to laugh at, but I think the first version of so many things looks like a toy and often has something to do with cats. It’s because the Internet loves cats.”

BIOTECH IPOS: Here’s some disturbing news: The biotech market has become so frothy that some startups are going public without even having a drug in clinical trials. Biotech IPOs are on track for a near-record year, with some offerings being riskier than ever, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

According to the WSJ, early-stage biotech companies, whose products aren’t yet tested in human clinical trials or are tested only in early Phase 1 studies, represented a total of 37% of biotech IPOs through the third quarter of 2018 and had an average market value of $535 million. An analyst at Leerink Partners put it best, “You better have your eyes wide open, as this industry is as risky as it’s ever been.” Read the full story here.

THE ANTI-PORTFOLIO: Around this time two years ago, I compiled some of venture’s biggest, most cringe-worthy missed deals. I was inspired by Bessemer Venture Partners’ “anti-portfolio,” which is a section on the firm’s website entirely dedicated to its biggest misses.

Some of my favorites include: Facebook (“Kid, haven’t you heard of Friendster? Move on. It’s over!”), Apple (“outrageously expensive”) and eBay (“Stamps? Coins? Comic books? You’ve GOT to be kidding”).

** I’d love to do an updated version of this list, so if you’re an investor, email me at polina.marinova@fortune.com detailing your most painful misses and explain why you chose to pass on the deal at the time. **