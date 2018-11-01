The Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series on Sunday in a sweeping five-game victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the team celebrated big. Ahead of their victory parade, Sox players celebrated at a Boston nightclub on Tuesday night and reportedly spent more than $300,000 on booze.

One person, identified only as a “spy” by Page Six, told the outlet that teammates Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodríguez, Eduardo Núñez, Andrew Benintendi and Rick Porcello “took turns spraying the crowd with champagne,” and added that “everyone was soaked.”

Sources close to the team said they also partied with two 6-liter bottles of Brut Gold Armand de Brignac worth $20,000, 60 750 ml bottles of Ace of Spades and a 15-liter bottle of Luc Belaire Luxe worth $35,000, according to the report. The Red Sox drank an additional $600,000 worth of alcohol the night they clinched the Series in L.A., the New York Daily News reported.

But the partying got out of hand during the team’s World Series parade back in Boston on Wednesday, when fans threw beer cans at the team. While most of the players caught the beer cans, outfielder Mookie Betts said he spent most of the parade ducking from them.

“This definitely has got to stop,” he told The Boston Globe. One of Boston’s four World Series trophies was damaged by one of the cans, according to the Associated Press.