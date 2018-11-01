The American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson announced that it would recall nearly 178,000 motorcycles from around the U.S. due to a clutch problem causing the bikes to get stuck in gear, the Associated Press reported.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday showed that clutches were internally leaking fluids, causing them to disengage from the gears. According to the agency, the issue can cause riders to lose control of their bike, and can lead to an accident.

The announcement comes just one week after the company said it was recalling 238,380 motorcycles worldwide due to a clutch problem, which was Harley’s fourth clutch-related recall in five years, USA Today reported. As of last week’s announcement Harley-Davidson was anticipating a loss of close to $35 million in the current fiscal quarter.

Fortune reported earlier this year that the company was having a hard time selling new motorcycles because the products were so reliable. Harleys don’t wear out quickly, and three used bikes are sold for every new one.

Bikes affected by this recall include the 2017 and 2018 Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Electra Glide Ultra Classic, among others. The recall will start on Nov. 5, and Harley dealers will install a new secondary clutch actuator piston assembly for riders at no additional cost.