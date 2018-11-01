Brainstorm Health: Minimally Invasive Surgery, Merck Rotavirus Vaccine, Obamacare Open Enrollment

Welcome to November, readers.

It’s going to have to be a short one from me today (back with some meatier—and exclusive—content for your Friday read, so stay tuned for that!).

One story that’s well worth your time until then? A pair of new studies suggesting that minimally invasive surgery, an increasingly accepted method of treatment for cervical cancer, may wind up doing more harm than good.

A key quote: “Patients who underwent the minimally invasive surgery had four times greater likelihood of [cancer] recurrence than when they had the surgery through the open approach,” according to MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Dr. Pedro Ramirez.

Back with you tomorrow. Read on for the day’s news.