Amazon has its own single malt whisky. The retailer recently partnered with popular scotch whisky-maker Bowmore for its first exclusive single malt whisky, a 19-year-old whisky from the distillery that was aged in red wine barriques from Bordeaux’s Chateau Lagrange.

The whisky marks the first time that the distillery has offered a liquid of this age and maturation, and it’s in limited supply.

Just 4,500 bottles of the single malt whisky were made. The bottles are only being sold on Amazon and will only be available in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and Japan, Forbes reports. That means folks in the United States who want a bottle are out of luck unless they have a friend abroad who can help them out.

Bowmore describes the whisky as having “depths of rich oak and sweet fruit with perfectly balanced layers of exotic spices, light peat and heather honey.”

Packaged in 700 ml bottles, each one is currently priced at £129 (about $165).

While this is the first time Amazon has offered an exclusive bottle of single malt on its site, its not the company’s first foray into selling scotch. Amazon already offers bottles from a number of major distilleries for sale online. It’s also the main online retailer for Johnnie Walker’s recently released Game of Thrones blend.