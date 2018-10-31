Term Sheet -- Wednesday, October 31

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

A little more than a year ago, I posed the following question to you guys: “If you had $100,000, what private company would you invest in right now?”

A reader named Peter wrote in and said, “If I had $100k, I’d be investing in Monzo right now — one of the most exciting challenger banks in the U.K. I’ve listened to their CEO, Tom Blomfield, speak on a couple of occasions, and it’s impossible not to buy into what they are trying to do — and doing. They somehow manage to get everyday, regular, non-techie people excited about challenger banks. They’re positioning themselves to be the Google or Facebook of banking, and there’s no way I’d bet against them.”

At the time, I had never heard of Monzo, but I continued to see it pop up in the deals section in the coming months. Now, Peter looks like The Oracle of Term Sheet. Monzo, a London-based digital-only bank platform, is valued at approximately £1 billion ($1.27 billion) after only three years of existence.

The company announced today that it raised £85 million ($108 million) in Series E funding from investors including General Catalyst, Accel, Passion Capital, Thrive Capital, Orange Digital Ventures, and Stripe.

Monzo CEO Tom Blomfield told Yahoo Finance that Monzo has more than 1 million customers and it’s signing up 100,000 new customers a month. Approximately 30% of new sign-ups are in London and 55% of new customers are between the ages of 20 and 29, according to the report.

A few thoughts on the Monzo fundraise:

• When I saw that payments company Stripe was part of the roster of investors, I immediately thought: “Oh yeah, Monzo is probably an acquisition target.” But in my research, I found that before taking money from the Collison brothers in 2017, Blomfield was “very clear” on his stance around a takeover bid. “We have no plans to be acquired at all,” Blomfield said at the time. “I was very clear on this with John and Patrick at Stripe. Their ambition is to build a really, really huge company and ours is the same.” Let’s see what happens between the two companies from here.

• It appears more U.S. dollars are going to European tech companies — in particularly, tech companies based in the U.K. According to a new study, startups in the U.K. have attracted almost three times more venture capital investment than any other European country over the past two years. As Fred Destin tweeted this morning, more U.S. dollars are flowing into Europe due to “clear opportunity and less competition.” He added, “Venture = Global.”

• Monzo is taking advantage of the influx of capital in the market and raising a mega-round to hiring more people and expand operations. Blomfield said he doesn’t have any immediate plans to go public. “At some point we’ll look at it but all of our investors are pretty happy for the long run,” he said. There’s a lot of private capital at the moment and so we don’t have a ton of pressure to go public.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯