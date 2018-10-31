Jack Daniel's Releases Its Own Whiskey Advent Calendar

Jack Daniel’s wants to help you celebrate the days leading up to Christmas in the best way possible: with whiskey. The company is selling a ”Festive Whiskey Calendar” this year, packed with 23 miniature bottles of the Tennessee whiskey.

Varieties inside include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, and Single Barrel. Inside one window whiskey lovers will also find a miniature 5cl (1.7-oz.) hip flask. Unfortunately for Jack Daniel’s fans in the United States, it will only be available in the United Kingdom, Elite Daily reports.

If you do happen to be in the U.K., Jack Daniel’s is selling the calendar through its online store as well as at ASDA locations. It will go on sale in mid-November for a yet-to-be-announced price.

If you’re in the U.S. and like the idea of a whiskey advent calendar, you do have some options. Drinks by the Dram sells an assortment of advent calendars with everything from whiskey and rum to tequila and gin inside.

For the real whiskey connoisseur, Drinks by the Dram also sells a “Very Old and Rare” calendar holding 24 expressions of whiskey from Scotland, Japan, and beyond. That one goes for £9,999.95, around $13,000.