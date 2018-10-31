• Vote with your wallet? With the midterm elections less than a week away—go vote, everybody!—politics have been very much on our minds here at Broadsheet HQ. (If you didn’t yet read the oral history of the 1992 Year of the Woman we published yesterday, please do.) So, it’s no surprise that I found this New York Times story about the state of funding for female candidates interesting—and alarming.

Like it or not, it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to win election to statewide or national office without significant cash to fund your campaign. Take the House of Representatives, where, more than 90% of the time, the candidate who spends the most wins, according to FiveThirtyEight. (For more on how that trend has played out in recent Congressional races, check out this fascinating data tool from Open Secrets)

The Times story looks at why, despite the surging ranks of women running for office, female candidates still lag when it comes to raising money. The problem is most acute among women who are Republican, challenging incumbents, or running in places where they’re unlikely to win—but it affects the vast majority of female candidates. The NYT reports that, among Democratic primary winners on the ballot for House seats, women have raised an average of $1.4 million, $185,000 less than the average for men.

There’s no single reason for the gap. Women may lack the business connections of male politicians or are less likely to be sitting on a fortune that they can use to self-fund their campaign. Then there’s the fact that the majority of donors are still men.

To be sure, there are some money-green linings to this cloud. Women are increasingly becoming campaign donors—sometimes with a special focus on helping female candidates. And female candidates are excelling at raising money from small donors (i.e. regular people).

Also worth noting: in the wake of Trump’s election, Democratic women have been beneficiaries of what is aptly called “rage giving,” according to the Times.

As we wait to see how the latest crop of female candidates fares in next week’s election, it’s an important reminder: Getting women to run is only part of the equation. Truly closing the gap in political representation will likely mean doing the same to the fundraising divide.

