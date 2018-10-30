Year of the Woman, Parkland Survivors, Goop UK: Broadsheet October 30

• The original ‘Year of the Woman.’ The 2018 midterms—now just a week away—have captured the nation’s attention, in part because of who’s running in elections next Tuesday: so many women. The sheer number of female candidates—23 in the Senate, 237 in the House; 200 Democrats, 60 Republicans—has earned this election cycle the “Year of the Woman” label. But students of history know that this is not the first so-called Year of the Woman. That happened in 1992, when the November election saw 28 women voted into Congress, nearly doubling the number of women in the House and tripling those in the Senate—from two to six.

Since we have the benefit of history, Fortune decided to tap into it. We interviewed 11 women who ran in 1992 to compile an oral history of that first “Year of the Woman.” Why did those women run? What was the campaign trail like for them? What lessons can today’s candidates learn from the class of ’92?

The parallels between that election and this year’s cycle are downright uncanny, from women’s motivations to seek office to the fury stoked by the testimonies of Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford in 1991 and 2018, respectively. Then there’s the overarching sentiment—regardless of political experience and party allegiance—that women still don’t hold enough power in politics. That was the case 26 years ago and remains so today.

As the veterans of 1992 look back on their own Year of the Woman, there’s a sense of pride and hope—”I was part of the first group breaking the glass ceiling. You can see the scars on our heads,” says one. Pride that they paved the way so that this year’s wave cuts deeper into women’s underrepresentation, and hope that, this time around, the progress achieved will grow sturdier roots.

