The Feud Between President Trump and Billionaire Tom Steyer Keeps Escalating

The war of words continues between President Donald Trump and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Steyer, who started a multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump last year, has told news outlets in recent days that Trump and the Republican Party are responsible for creating a culture of “political violence.” Trump proceeded to lash out at Steyer on Twitter on Sunday, calling him a “crazed & stumbling lunatic” just two days after a suspicious package was intercepted that was addressed to Steyer.

Trump wrote, “Just watched Wacky Tom Steyer, who I have not seen in action before, be interviewed by @jaketapper. He comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon. As bad as their field is, if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive!”

Just watched Wacky Tom Steyer, who I have not seen in action before, be interviewed by @jaketapper. He comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon. As bad as their field is, if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018

Steyer proceeded to double down on his assertion in a Tuesday interview on CNN, claiming that Trump has “created an atmosphere of hate,” and that he has “continued to demonize people” after recent events and “created an atmosphere of extreme lawlessness.”

“I think it doesn’t really matter what he says because what he does is so obviously wrong and what he does has led to this breakdown in terms of civil society,” Steyer continued.

Beyond this, Steyer called on Trump to stop wasting his time ‘insulting’ Steyer online and focus instead on “being the President of the United States.”

“Do your job, man,” Steyer implored.