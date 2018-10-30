Sam Adams is celebrating the Red Sox World Series win with a beer made especially for the team. The brewery will release “Damage Done” today at 5 p.m. ET. The special-occasion brew is a double IPA aged on vanilla beans with guava, mango, and lactose.

One downside: In order to get the beer you’ll have to be in Boston. Sam Adams is only making the beer available at its Boston brewery. Brewery visitors will be able to have a pint on site, or purchase a 32-oz. growler (a can that is “canned” when you order it) to take home. Sam Adams is also offering commemorative koozies and posters at its brewery for fans to use during the Sox World Series parade Wednesday.

Sam Adams was the official beer of the Boston Red Sox for the first time this year.

Sox fans that want to try the brew will have to act fast. The brewery only plans to sell it until the end of the week, presuming supplies last that long.