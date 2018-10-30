Lana Del Rey performed at Apple‘s keynote event on Tuesday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where the company unveiled its newest products. But the singer had a hard time introducing her upcoming album titled Norman F*cking Rockwell due to a no-swearing policy at the event.

At the end of the event, Del Rey brought out singer Jack Antonoff and the two performed their new song “How to Disappear.” She also performed another previously released hit from the album, “Venice Bitch.”

“They told us not to swear, so I can’t tell you the name of the album,” she reportedly said as she performed the new songs.

During its event, Apple revealed the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and a new iPad Pro, as well as some big changes to the iPad. Among other tweaks, it’s thinner and no longer has a home button.

As for Del Rey, her new album will be out in 2019, featuring the tracks she performed on Tuesday and various other Antonoff-produced songs, including “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Sylvia Plath.”