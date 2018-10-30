Google's Halloween Doodle Will Destroy Your Productivity Today
Google
By Chris Morris
11:29 AM EDT

Google might be one of the most useful sites on the Internet, but on days like today, it’s the mortal enemy of HR departments.

Tuesday’s Google Doodle celebrates Halloween, but instead of doing so with a cute video or fun historical fact, it opts instead for a multiplayer interactive game. And it’s an addictive one.

The Great Ghoul Duel lets teams of friends or strangers compete against each other as ghosts trying to collect the most wandering spirit flames in two minutes.

The game’s more than just a fun way to while away the working hours, though. It also represents another step by Google into the gaming world. This is the first time a Google Doodle has offered multiplayer gameplay. And it’s the first time users have been able to host a Doodle game on their own, inviting up to seven players.

And the game is catching of fast, if social media mentions are any barometer.

Google’s gaming interests have increased dramatically recently. Earlier this month, the company began testing Project Stream, a game streaming service that lets gamers play new titles at their maximum graphics settings on devices that normally couldn’t power them.

 

