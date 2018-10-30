Craigellachie Is Giving Its Oldest Whisky, a 51-Year-Old Single Malt, Away for Free

Scotch whisky distillery Craigellachie is releasing its oldest whisky yet, a 51-year-old single malt, in a little different way: it’s giving it away.

The distillery plans to open a tiny pop-up bar in Milroy’s of Soho in London next month from November 26-28 where it will be offering a tasting of the whisky to a few lucky fans for free. It will do the same at four other locations around the world over the next year.

Craigellachie is one of the single malts owned by Dewar’s.

The move is an interesting one. Most distilleries choose to bottle their old stuff, often in fancy decanters, and sell it at exceptionally high prices. Macallan, for instance, recently sold a bottle of its 72-year-old whisky in crystal decanters. The price tag? $65,000.

The tasting, which will be available for 140 people, will include a tasting of Craigellachie 13, Craigellachie 17, and Craigellachie 51. Admission is free, but it only going to be given to winner of a contest the brand is holding on its website. To enter, you just have to fill out a form here.

The entry deadline is the 15th of November, after which the distillery will contact the winners and set up an appointment with them for their tasting over the 3-day period. And yes, you can bring a friend.