Brainstorm Health: Glaxo HIV Drug, Obamacare Downtime, Same Sex Health Coverage

The evolution of HIV treatment is one of the most striking stories in the life sciences. What was once a near-certain death sentence is now largely a manageable chronic condition thanks to modern science. Treatment regimens that used to require dozens of pills have now been simplified to once-a-day, three-drug combination therapies.

Now, the question facing drug makers is: How do you make HIV treatment even more convenient and effective?

To that end, companies like Gilead and GlaxoSmithKline (the two market leaders in the space) have been attempting to simplify therapy regimens. And, on Tuesday, GSK-run Viiv Healthcare said that an experimental two-drug combination scored its primary goals in a late-stage clinical trial.

What makes the Glaxo treatment unique is that, not only does it contain two (rather than three) drugs—it’s a long-acting medicine that requires just a monthly injection. Theoretically, if the trial results hold up, HIV treatment could evolve from a once-daily pill to a once-monthly shot.

GSK shares were up about 1% in Tuesday trading.

