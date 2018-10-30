Air Pollution, BP Strength, Yuan Level: CEO Daily for October 30, 2018

Good morning.

Here’s your fun fact for the day: In the last two market trading sessions, the FANG stocks—Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet—have lost a whopping $200 billion in market cap. And IBM’s deal to buy Red Hat isn’t faring so well either, with IBM shares falling 4%. Investors seemed more concerned about the suspension of stock buybacks than the transformational possibilities of the deal. Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tried to give comfort, opining the market sell-off is “overdone.” But markets are clearly in an ugly mood.

I mentioned last week that I had visited Paul Volcker, who is promoting his new book, Keeping At It, out this morning. I’ve read it; you can read my review here. For CEO Daily readers, I’ll share a brief excerpt from the section in which he recounts the actions that earned him his place in history. It was the late 1970s. Inflation was raging, President Carter was blaming malaise, and as the newly installed Fed chief, Volcker was already fighting resistance—both inside and outside the Fed—to raising interest rates. So he made an historic decision to shift the Fed’s operating approach, from managing rates to managing money supply. The prime rate soared to an unprecedented 21.5% and precipitated a recession, but Volcker held firm, broke the back of inflation, and saved the American economy. He writes:

“The simplicity [of monetarism] helped provide a basis for presenting the new approach to the American public. At the same time, that approach enforced upon the Federal Reserve an internal discipline that had been lacking: we could not back away from our newfound emphasis on restraining the growth in the money supply without risking a damaging loss of credibility that, once lost, would be hard to restore. To overdramatize a bit, we were doomed to follow through. We were ‘lashed to the mast’ in pursuit of price stability.”

A masterful stroke of governance, that enabled good policy to triumph over dangerous politics. And proof positive that Great Men can change the course of history. Where are our Volckers today?

News below.