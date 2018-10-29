Term Sheet -- Monday, October 29

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

You know you’re getting old and irrelevant when you are furiously googling “Epic Games,” “Fortnite” and “what is fortnite dance challenge?”

In any case, I learned a lot. Fortnite, an online video game that features characters fighting for survival on a dystopian island (I think), has been played by more than 125 million people — making it the world’s most popular video game. It has also sparked controversy with some parents complaining about violent themes.

Today, Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, raised a whopping $1.25 billion in funding. The roster of investors includes some very recognizable names like KKR, ICONIQ Capital,Smash Ventures, aXiomatic, Vulcan Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The deal reportedly values the company at nearly $15 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. It will use the capital to expand the company’s efforts in e-sports and live events.

Don’t expect investor interest in gaming to stop here. Annual investments in game startups and closely held companies exceeded $3 billion globally for the first time earlier this year, according to Digi-Capital LLC. So far this year, they have topped $5 billion.

Perhaps what’s most interesting to investors is that Epic’s games generate revenue through sales of digital items (ie: virtual costumes & gear). Players have reportedly already spent more than $1 billion on Fortnite’s in-game purchases. Where there’s appetite like this, investor dollars will flow.

BLOCKBUSTER DEAL: IBM will pay a record $34 billion in cash and debt to acquire enterprise open source provider Red Hat. This acquisition surpasses Microsoft’s $26.2 billion deal with LinkedIn to hold the title as the largest software acquisition in history.

Fortune’s Alan Murray spoke with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty shortly after the deal was announced. “This is a huge day. It absolutely resets the cloud landscape,” she said about the deal will likely define her legacy at the 107-year-old computer company. “We will be the number one hybrid cloud provider.”

From Alan’s story:

I asked what she could do as Red Hat’s owner that she couldn’t have done as its long-time partner. Her answer: “This will accelerate the customer journey to the cloud.” Big companies have only moved about 20% of their work to the cloud, she said. “They have done the easy work, the cost-oriented work.” Working together, IBM and Red Hat can attack the remaining 80%, allowing companies to create integrated solutions from the cacophony they now face. “A typical client has at least 1,000 applications, uses multiple clouds, faces vendor lock in,” she said. Together, IBM and Red Hat can provide end-to-end solutions that allow clients “to do some on premises, some in the public and private cloud, unifying multiple clouds, applications and vendors.”

A TESLA SHORT: In Friday’s Term Sheet, I posed the following question from a reader following the news that short seller Andrew Left had reversed his position on Tesla. The question: “Left builds an ownership which contradicts his public statements, then discloses it, handsomely benefits from it and that’s OK? … Certainly begs the question of public disclosure and market manipulation in those days where media-covered announcements move markets. BTW, it is true of a lot of ‘activist investors.’ Can someone build a position in a stock and then move the stock or should they be forced to do the opposite?”

Here are some of the responses I received:

Ben: Thanks to technology and subsequent social media, guys like Left can move markets temporarily and be “opportunistic” without any legal issue. Most importantly, as they say in the fast money world, “You’re irrational and stubborn if your investment thesis changes and you don’t change with it (TSLA reports profits and you reverse your short because your thesis was bankruptcy).”

Chris: The way I have always seen cases like this is that the big difference is that in this case, Elon Musk has inside and intimate knowledge of his company so the market interprets any remarks or actions by him from that perspective. Left does not have such inside info so he is purely trying to game the market to his advantage and anyone can try that but it is up to the general investment community to decide if they are going to believe him, because he may be right but he may be totally wrong as well! The grey area in this argument arises when you get really big and well-known investors making such remarks because of the name they have built up, and the market listens to them. But then, it is a fact of life in a capitalistic society that the big boys, or gals, make the “rules” of the investment game, not the minnows.

David: “It’s a weakness in market regulation to allow folks that publish to game the market. Happens all the time. When you can move a market with your opinions, it’s akin to trading on non-public info.”