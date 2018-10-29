Another Suspicious Package Addressed to CNN Has Been Intercepted

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday morning.

According to CNN, the package was intercepted at an Atlanta post office, where CNN is headquartered. Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, wrote that there is “no imminent danger to the CNN Center.”

He further noted that since the first package was sent to CNN, last Wednesday, “all mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities.” Therefore, the package “would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn’t been intercepted first.”

“Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more,” Zucker concluded.

It is unclear whether the package was related to the one sent to CNN last week, which spurred the evacuation of the news network’s New York offices—or the nearly dozen others sent to current and former politicians and other high-profile figures.

Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection with the packages on Friday. The suspect has a criminal record and is currently being held in the Miami area.