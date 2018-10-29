Sony Unveils Full Game List for PlayStation Classic

Sony has unveiled the full list of games that will appear on the PlayStation Classic, its standalone gaming unit due out this holiday season. And while there are some big titles on the list, there are a few curious omissions as well.
The PlayStation Classic will have 20 games—including Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil, and Metal Gear Solid—all the first games in franchises that have become key to the PlayStation’s success each console generation. Missing, though, are Gran Turismo, the system’s best selling game during its lifespan, and Tomb Raider, which became a national phenomenon with the PlayStation.
The PlayStation Classic, a miniaturized version of the original PlayStation, will hit stores December 3 and cost $100 ($40 more than Nintendo’s classic systems). That’s after Black Friday, though, which could impact its popularity.
The company had previously announced five of the 20 titles, when unveiling plans for the system. The complete list is as follows:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
Sony is rolling out the PlayStation Classic after seeing the astonishing success Nintendo has had with its NES Classic and SNES Classic systems. Both of those sold out quickly in their initial limited runs, even topping sales of current generation systems, (and have since returned to shelves). The systems have been so successful, in fact, that Nintendo has delayed plans for a Nintendo 64 Classic system for now.