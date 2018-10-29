Another hurricane is swirling around in the Atlantic, though this one does not currently pose a threat to land. Tropical Storm Oscar, which formed into a hurricane on Sunday is the eighth hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, a six-month period ending on Nov. 30, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Monday morning tweeted an update that Oscar is centered 620 miles southeast of Bermuda and with top sustained winds at 85 mph. Early Monday, Oscar was moving west at 12 mph, according to the AP. But the storm’s movement has since slowed to 7 mph.

Hurricane #Oscar Advisory 11: Oscar Continues to Strengthen Over the Open Atlantic. No Threat to Any Land Areas. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 29, 2018

The storm is expected to speed northeast by Tuesday, when it has potential to strengthen into a category 2 storm, Weather Nation reported.

While most reports are suggesting that Oscar will not pose a threat to land, the U.S. National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Monday morning for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

The 2018 hurricane season has seen a number of devastating storms, including Hurricane Florence in September, which became a major hurricane and caused significant damage, with a death toll of at least 51 people. A month later, Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle and was one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years.