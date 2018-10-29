Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Reported to U.K. Watchdogs Over 'Potentially Harmful' Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow’s e-commerce site, Goop, has been reported to U.K. regulators over “potentially harmful” claims about its products, CNBC reports.

Good Thinking Society, a charity that fights pseudoscience, submitted the complaint to the National Trading Standards and the Advertising Standards Authority. The groups alleges that Goop broke advertising law in at least 113 cases, according to The Sunday Times newspaper, which first reported the complaint.

CNBC says that the complaint, submitted last week, says Goop’s ads encourage customers to “use products which could cause direct harm.”

One such product is a supplement pack called The Mother Load, intended for future and expecting mothers. The pack’s nutrition facts state it contains 110% of the daily value of vitamin A for adults and children (ages four and up), and 69% of the daily value for pregnant women, but the U.K.’s National Health Service says pregnant women should avoid Vitamin A supplements. Specifically, the NHS website says “having large amounts of vitamin A can harm your unborn baby.”

A senior vice president of science and research at Goop told CNBC that The Mother Load supplements are safe, as they contain less Vitamin A than what is recommended by the NHS for pregnant women. She also said the package contains a warning about the maximum recommended intake of Vitamin A for pregnant women.

Other ads in question include products like sun protection and a bag of crystals with “healing energies,” according to The Independent.

Goop was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

This isn’t the first time that Goop is being criticized for its product marketing. Last month, Goop paid a $145,000 settlement to end a California consumer protection case after complaints that the company’s ads made unsubstantiated health claims, USA Today reports. Last month’s case specifically targeted vaginal eggs that Goop claimed could balance hormones or regulate menstrual cycles.