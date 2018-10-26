Term Sheet -- Friday, October 26

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

THE MEGA-FUND: Yep, the season of the billion-dollar venture fund is still going strong. Venture firms raised a whopping $8 billion worth of new funds in the span of 10 days (!) Last week, GGV Capital raised $1.9 billion across several vehicles, and this week, we had Tiger Global debut a $3.75 billion fund and Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital raise $1 billion. To close out the week, Bessemer Venture Partners announced $1.85 billion for its new fund, BVP X.

This influx of capital makes sense given that the bulk of venture capital funds raised by U.S. technology start-ups in the third quarter came from “mega-rounds” of $100 million or more. If 2018 is the year of the mega-fund, who knows what 2019 will bring?

A TESLA SHORT: In yesterday’s Term Sheet, we included a line about how short seller Andrew Left reversed his position on Tesla this week. It was a remarkable reversal for Left, who had been loudly shorting Tesla stock for more than two-and-half-years, until this week, when he declared in the report that he was now long Tesla stock.

I received the following response from a Term Sheet reader:

Interesting moral if not legal question. Elon Musk tweets about “funding secured,” moves the market, and gets sued by the SEC and others, including Left, even though he did not act on the market move nor benefit from it. Left builds an ownership which contradicts his public statements, then discloses it, handsomely benefits from it and that’s OK?

Certainly begs the question of public disclosure and market manipulation in those days where media-covered announcements move markets. BTW, it is true of a lot of ‘activist investors.’ Can someone build a position in a stock and then move the stock or should they be forced to do the opposite?”

I thought this was a very good question. Some people would say “no,” but I’m sure others would argue it’s completely within the rules of the game. I’m not too familiar with the nuances of short selling, but I’d love to hear from you. Reply to this email or email me directly at polina.marinova@fortune.com.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: There are some interesting revelations this morning out of a new report from JUST Capital, a nonprofit founded by hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones that tracks and ranks companies on the business behaviors Americans care about most.

The report found that a greater share of people—30%, up from 27% in 2017 and 26% in 2016—see business as heading in the right direction. A smaller share of the public—38%, down from 47% last year—view business as heading in the wrong direction. Meanwhile, 32% aren’t sure, up from 25% last year.

