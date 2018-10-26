More Suspicious Packages Have Been Intercepted, Bringing the Total to 12 This Week

Two more suspicious packages have been intercepted early Friday.

One, which was addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was intercepted in Florida. The package is reportedly “similar in appearance” to the other packages intercepted in recent days.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department is currently investing reports of a suspicious package in midtown Manhattan, just a few blocks from CNN’s headquarters at the Time Warner Center, where a suspicious package prompted an evacuation on Wednesday. NBC News is reporting that this apparent 12th suspicious package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

LATEST: 12 suspicious packages known to have been sent as of Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. ET: 1 – Obama

1 – Clinton

2- Biden

1 – CNN / Brennan

1 – Holder / Wasserman Schultz's office

2 – Waters

1 – Clapper

1 – Booker

1 – Soros

1 – De Niro

Since an explosive was found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros on Monday, a series of other explosive devices have been intercepted, including ones addressed to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Rep. Maxine Waters, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, actor Robert De Niro, and former CIA Director John Brennan, who was the target of the package sent to CNN. Biden and Waters were the recipient of two each.

On Thursday night, there was an additional suspicious package scare at the Time Warner building. NYPD reported that it was investigating the “pair of unattended packages,” but it was later revealed to be a false alarm, with both packages found to be safe.