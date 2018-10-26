China Talks, Amazon Growth, Twitter Users: CEO Daily for October 26, 2018

A bit of good news this Friday morning.

CEO Daily has written extensively in recent years about the trust crisis—a growing public sense, exacerbated by the financial crisis, that business is not adequately serving the needs of society.

There’s new evidence out this morning from our friends at JUST Capital–provided exclusively to Fortune–that the crisis may be receding. At least a bit. Working with NORC at the University of Chicago, JUST Capital polled some 9,000 people this year—across age, region and demographic groups, and by both phone and online—on their views of businesses. Key takeaways:

– The public’s negative impression of business has softened. Only 38% of respondents think the behavior of American companies is moving “in the wrong direction,” down noticeably from 47% in 2017; while 30% think it’s moving “in the right direction,” compared to 27% last year.

– More people see companies prioritizing workers on par with shareholders. To be sure, a full 59% still believe shareholders are “the top priority,” and only 20% believe workers are “the top priority.” But that’s a significant change from 2017, when 69% said shareholders were top priority, and only 9% said workers.

Needless to say, negative impressions of business still outweigh positive, and shareholders are still perceived as getting a higher priority than workers. But this is the strongest evidence I’ve seen to date that things are inching in the right direction. It also suggests that the recent trend in CEO behavior—with a steadily growing group of CEOs consciously working to maximize their company’s positive influence on society—is having an impact. CEOs speaking out on important social issues—a related trend that’s accelerated in the last few years—may also be making a difference. The poll showed that 63% of Americans think CEOs of large corporations “have a responsibility to take a stand on important social issues.”

JUST Capital, which was founded by hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, uses this polling data to guide its annual index of companies, rating them on how well they meet the public’s expectations. From the data, it’s clear that how a company treats its own employees and contractors is at the top of the public’s list of concerns. But how it treats its customers, the value of its products, and its impact on the community and the environment also come into play.

You can find more on the report here, and get the full report here. Other news below.