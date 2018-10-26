Airlines Waive Change Fees as first Nor'easter of the Year Heads to the East Coast

The Northeast is going to be a soupy, cold mess this weekend—and that could screw up flight schedules for a much wider area.

The season’s first nor’easter is rolling up the east coast and will bring rain, coastal flooding, and, in some locales, snow to New York, Boston, and other areas this weekend. Not surprisingly, airlines are already encouraging people to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and JetBlue have waived their change fees for passengers traveling on Oct. 27 in select cities. As of Friday morning, Delta and United, are only applying the policy to travel to and from New York City. JetBlue is waiving fees in New York, Boston, Providence, RI, and other Northeastern areas.

So far, American Airlines has not posted any notifications on its website about waived fees, but airlines generally follow each other’s lead in these instances.

The nor’easter could bring winds of up to 60 mph and between 3 to 5 inches of snow to some higher elevated portions of Maine. Rainfall totals are expected to range between one and two inches from Virginia up the East Coast.

The weather event, which comes after four nor’easters in March, is built on the remnants of Hurricane Willa, a one-time Category 5 hurricane that hit Mexico’s southwestern coast earlier this week, bringing flooding, wind damage, and substantial power outages, but no deaths.