The cult of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte has got nothing on the McRib devotees. McDonald’s is once again bringing back the cult favorite back to its menu. And this time, it can be delivered to your doorstep.

The love-it-or-hate-it, barbecue, sauce-smothered, boneless pork sandwich will be available at 9,000 locations for a limited time this year, starting Oct. 29. And, for the first time, McDonald’s is teaming with Uber Eats to make it even more accessible to its passionate fan base.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year—such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers—we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said Mike Haracz, McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation chef in a press release. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year.”

The McRib is kind of like a prairie dog in that it pops up at random locations—and your local Micky D’s might not be one of them, even though the distribution is fairly widespread this year. To help you out, the fast food chain conveniently has a McDonald’s Finder app to see if it’s on the menu at a nearby store. The UberEats app will also help you locate the sammich.

The company didn’t say how long McDonald’s menus will feature the McRib this time around. (It was last available in November 2017.) Fans, though, rejoiced on social media, while haters… well, they hated.

Found out that there is a #McRib locator. We're gonna need to see some Greer locations pop up "yes" real soon. #FastFoodWeakness https://t.co/WPG6SDM15h pic.twitter.com/giyCXpzVqr — Servpro East Gville (@servproegville) October 25, 2018

The McRib is back !!! pic.twitter.com/2LxJEKLDFM — Humberto Sanchez Jr 🇺🇸 (@BERT915) October 25, 2018

actually, the mcrib never goes away. it is we who are here for a limited time. — BOOtros BOOtros-Ghouli (@buddhatree) October 25, 2018

The McRib made its debut in 1981, but was pulled from the McDonald’s menu four years later due to poor sales. It made another run from 1989 through 2005. Since then, it has been a seasonal item, and the scarcity has made it a legend among fast food fanatics.