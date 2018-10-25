Brainstorm Health: Altria E-Cig Move, Biogen Alzheimer's Data, Trump Drug Pricing Proposal

A weird thing happened this morning. Altria, the tobacco giant that distributes Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S., voluntarily decided to pull the refillable e-cigarette nicotine pods it sells from the market and cease sales of most of its e-cigarette and vaping products generally, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing a wave of underage use of such devices.

Ok, so “voluntarily” may be a stretch. E-cig manufacturers have been feeling the heat from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the past year. That pressure, combined with market leader Juul’s dominance in the field, may help explain Altria’s decision to stop marketing these specific products. (Of note: Altria will still sell e-cigarettes, but mostly of the menthol, mint, and plain-old variety, rather than the candy- and fruit-flavored concoctions that tend to hook kids.)

It’s also important to remember the industry dynamics at play here. Juul has a staggering 75% market share in the e-cigarette market, according to the Journal, whereas Altria rings in below 6%. Given recent FDA moves to discern whether the vape makers are irresponsibly marketing to teens, Altria’s decision may be a “get out of Dodge” moment.

Juul has yet to respond to today’s developments. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb had plenty to say, on the other hand. “Some WRONGLY presume that kids who use e-cigs might have instead used cigarettes. So they’ll say, “well at least they’re not smoking”. THIS IS NOT TRUE. Data shows most kids using e-cigs wouldn’t have smoked instead. But now, having initiated to nicotine, they’re more likely to,” he wrote in a tweet on Thursday, adding in another one that the agency “will be taking additional action very soon” on the issue.

