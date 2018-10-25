Bomb Mailings, Amazon Private Label, Paulette Jordan: Broadsheet October 25

• Nice, NAFTA. Way back when talks to renegotiate NAFTA began, the administration of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—self-described feminist, appointer of a gender-balanced Cabinet—made a bold, on-brand request: that the new agreement include a chapter on gender equality.

Now, as the specifics of the new, roll-off-the-tongue United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA come to light, we’re learning more about whether Canada achieved that goal.

The draft agreement falls short of the entire chapter Canada was after, but “we succeeded at getting gender discrimination, more broadly, included in the deal,” a Canadian official told Politico.

The official’s upbeat tone seems warranted. Buried in the massive agreement is wording that requires the three nations to take steps to protect workers against discrimination on the basis of sex, including sexual orientation and—notably—gender identity.

“We viewed it as important to get gender identity included in the agreement,” the Canadian official said. “It’s a win for us.”

Of course, news of the provision comes days after The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is weighing a new definition of gender that would be strictly based on sex organs at birth. The change could erase some existing protections for transgender individuals.

In that regard, the new NAFTA measure may still catch the attention of conservatives—the agreement is not yet final—but it’s likely a hopeful development for a U.S. LGBTQ community that feels increasingly under attack.

Politico