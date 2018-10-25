On nearly every political map today, America is a land riven into red and blue—a stark ­bifurcation that pollsters and pundits never fail to remind us of. But the complexions of American voters—and the issues that matter to them—are far more nuanced than any rigid two-color scheme implies. And so, on the eve of the midterm congressional elections, Fortune has put together 20 U.S. maps that break through the red-blue partition—as well as the standard demographic dividing lines of age, race, and gender—and hint at concerns that may influence some voters as they head to the polls on Nov. 6.

SOURCES: CENSUS BUREAU; BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS; ALLIANCE OF AUTO MANUFACTURERS; USDA; FBI; U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; U.S. DEPT. OF STATE; YALE UNIVERSITY; U.S. DEPT. OF JUSTICE; STARBUCKS; TAX FOUNDATION; DEPT. OF VETERANS AFFAIRS; PUBLIC RELIGION RESEARCH INSTITUTE