Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 26 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune looks at the future of voting tech, Time examines the 2018 midterm elections, Money explains how to create a retirement plan that is built to last, and Sports Illustrated discusses its top contenders for the college football playoffs. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.